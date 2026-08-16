"I heard that the oligarchy had already been eliminated from political power”.

This is what former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov wrote on his "Facebook" profile.

The reason for his publication is the 100th day since the beginning of the government of Rumen Radev.

"First I laughed because I remembered how Tsetska Tsacheva had declared from China that the judicial reform in Bulgaria was over!", Gyurov added on the social network.

"But it's not actually funny when the public sees one thing and is told another. "Only the actors change," the former prime minister also pointed out.