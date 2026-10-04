Weather today, forecast for Sunday, October 4: Windy with precipitation in the east and cooling

Windy weather and a continued drop in temperatures are expected in Bulgaria on Sunday, October 4. In the eastern half of the country there will be rain and thunderstorms, which will gradually weaken and stop. In Western Bulgaria, cloudiness will be variable and often decrease to mostly sunny weather, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced.

“On Sunday it will be windy and the drop in temperatures will continue“, says the NIMH forecast. Maximum temperatures will be between 18° and 20° in the northeastern regions and between 26° and 27° in the northwestern and extreme southwestern parts of the country.

In Sofia, the temperature is expected to reach around 21°, and in Plovdiv – around 21°. It will be cooler along the Black Sea coast, with maximum temperatures around 20° in Varna and 21° in Burgas. The wind will be most noticeable in the eastern regions, where precipitation will be most likely.

Warming and more sun on Monday

At the beginning of next week, the wind will weaken. Sunny weather will prevail on Monday, and in the morning there will be low cloudiness in places in the eastern regions. Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the western regions, but the probability of precipitation will be small.

Sources: BTA