Traffic police collected 18,000 euros from fines for average speeding

The Traffic Police managed to collect around 18,000 euros from issued and undisputed and subsequently paid tickets for exceeding the extremely disputed average speed on highways and expressways.

The amount that the Traffic Police has reported for over 7 full months was reported by the head of the Ministry of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, in response to a parliamentary question from the deputy from the Bulgarian National Assembly, Martin Dimitrov. There were more penalties last year - 3 months after the system was introduced.

For the period from 07.09.2025 (the date of entry into force of the legal amendments) to 31.12.2025, the authorities of the Ministry of Interior issued a total of 1140 electronic tickets (EF) for violations detected through sectional average speed control systems, for a total value of 46,509.09 euros.

As of 03.08.2026, 531 EFs for a total value of 21,437.01 euros have been delivered and entered into force. Of these, 434 EFs were paid for a total of 17,822.46 euros, of which 413 EFs for a total of 16,866.38 euros were paid voluntarily, and 21 EFs for a total of 956.08 euros were forcibly collected by the National Revenue Agency.

The collection rate, calculated based on the number of EFs that entered into force, amounts to 81.73%, and the collection rate by value of fines that entered into force is also over 80 percent, which represents the ratio between the amounts collected and the total amount of fines that entered into force.

The data was generated on 04.08.2026 through the Automated Information System “Administrative Penal Activity and is not considered final, the Ministry of Interior specifies.