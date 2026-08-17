The government is preparing a new law on public-private partnerships

The state is preparing a completely new legislative framework for public-private partnerships, through which key strategic projects can be financed. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during a meeting with business representatives and regional governor Ivan Petkov in Pleven, the relevant ministry reported.

Entrepreneurs and local authorities in Pleven were informed about the prepared changes, which aim to overcome the limited financial resources in the state budget by attracting foreign investments.

„We have a completely new draft of the Law on Public-Private Partnerships. The main idea is to mobilize private capital, which, in good synchrony with the state, will accelerate the modernization of the infrastructure“, pointed out the Minister of Economy, adding that the mechanism is applicable in various fields. Without good transport and energy connectivity, sustainable development of the regions is impossible, the ministry is categorical.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the government has set three main priorities in the economic sphere: attracting investments, modernization of the infrastructure and a decisive reduction in the administrative burden. The feedback from companies will be used in the upcoming legislative changes.

“The main role of the state is to create here, on the ground in Bulgaria, a better and higher-quality environment for doing business. This means working institutions, compliance with deadlines, fewer regulations and fewer administrative requirements for business“, said Pulev. He stressed that companies should direct their resources to new markets, rather than overcoming bureaucratic obstacles.

During the discussion in Pleven, the improvement of the business environment and the development of high-value-added industries in the region were discussed. Special emphasis was placed on retaining specialists and creating conditions for the return of qualified personnel to the region.

The working meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Economy Krasimir Yakimov and representatives of the National Company “Industrial Zones“.