CEC: By 5 p.m. today, five parties and five initiative committees have submitted documents for registration for the presidential elections

By 5 p.m. today, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has received documents for registration of five parties and five initiative committees to participate in the elections for president and vice president of the republic, scheduled for October 25, 2026. This was announced by the CEC on its official Facebook page, quoted by BTA.

The parties that submitted documents are: „Vazrazhdane“, „Pravoto“, „Movement for Rights and Freedoms“, „Bulgarian Social Democracy - Euroleft“ and “People's Party Truth and Only Truth“.

Documents for registration with the CEC have also been submitted by: Initiative Committee for Nominating an Independent Candidate for President Lachezar Asparuhov Avramov and Independent Candidate for Vice President Ivaylo Drazhev Atanasov, represented by Mariyana Angelova Yaneva; Initiative Committee for Nominating an Independent Candidate for President Ivanka Velikova Tsvetanova-Petkova and Independent Candidate for Vice President Panayot Aleksandrov Kyuchukov, represented by Todor Stoychev Todorov; Initiative Committee for Nominating an Independent Candidate for President Metodi Veselinov Bachvarov and Independent Candidate for Vice President Lenin Velinov Stanoev, represented by Dean Georgiev Garchev; Initiative Committee for Nominating an Independent Candidate for President Ivo Ivanov Lulchev and Independent Candidate for Vice President Stefan Dimitrov Popov, represented by Hristina Ivanova Stefanova; Initiative Committee for the Nomination of an Independent Candidate for President Iskra Yordanova Nedeva and an Independent Candidate for Vice President Stoyan Rumenov Georgiev, represented by Dimitar Hristov Berov.

The deadline for submitting an application for registration with the CEC for initiative committees is until 17:00 on September 14, 2026 and is carried out in accordance with Decision No. 38-PVR of August 20, 2026.

The acceptance of documents for the registration of parties and coalitions for participation in the presidential elections is until September 9, 2026. The registration of candidates should also be completed by September 22, informed the commission's spokesperson Stoyanka Balova-Tsvetkova at the first regular briefing of the CEC.