"The Big Sweep": Increased traffic on the highways. 139 drivers have been caught after using alcohol or drugs

The traffic on “Thrace” and “Hemus” is currently busy. Over 700 police teams are on the ground to regulate traffic. This was said by the head of the “Traffic Control and Law Enforcement” sector at the General Directorate of the National Police (GDNP) Lachezar Bliznakov at a media briefing, quoted by Nova TV. He also added that when compared between August this year and the same month last year, there is a decrease in accidents, deaths and injuries. "There have been no fatalities in the past 24 hours," he added.

According to him, unbranded cars have their impact on traffic. "They are moving to monitor traffic, as well as to shorten the reaction time in the event of an accident", he explained.

Regarding the drones, which also monitor traffic, he said that they are launched in places where it is not possible to have police teams. “There is a surprise among drivers, because a control body can always appear”, said Bliznakov.

”During the weekends there are 139 cases in which drivers were caught driving a car after using alcohol or drugs”, the expert also said and called on citizens to drive responsibly and calmly.

From 12 to 20:00, the movement of trucks over 12 tons is prohibited on highways in our country, as well as through the Kresna Gorge. Bliznakov explained that the traffic there is intense, but not busy, which is normal for this period of the year.

One of the most critical points is usually the road from Greece to Sofia, where there is already a traffic jam in the Kresna and Kresna Gorge areas. By 12:00, however, the biggest traffic jam was in the direction of Greece. On the Struma Highway There is also a serious traffic jam in the direction of Sofia. Many drivers are trying to bypass it by passing through the E-79 road, but this is not recommended at the moment, because in Strumyani the cleaning activities after the flood continue.

Meanwhile, they are restricting the movement of trucks over 12 tons on the "Trakia" and "Hemus" highways. The restriction came into effect at 12:00 and will be valid until 20:00. On "Trakia" the ban will be valid from Ihtiman to Vakarel, and on "Hemus" - in the section from Sofia to the 90th kilometer.