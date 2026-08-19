4-year-old child seriously injured in kindergarten in Burgas, no medical personnel on site

A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured while playing in front of educators in the yard of the branch of the kindergarten “Sinchets“ in the Burgas neighborhood “Gorno Ezerovo“. There was no medical specialist on site to provide first aid, nova.bg summarized.

“The child is in hospital with swelling in the head after a large nosebleed”, said the injured girl's grandmother Pepa Petrova on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria”.

“The incident occurred in the early afternoon. The children were running, and the girl fell and hit herself. There was no pushing from another child. When he fell, he hit his head, then stood up, lost consciousness and fell a second time”, added Petrova. On the way from the kindergarten to the hospital, the child vomited seven or eight times and constantly fell asleep. He is currently being monitored in the neurosurgery department of the University General Hospital. The scan showed swelling in the head, but fortunately the child is in good health and has no fractures.

”Immediately after the impact, the teachers notified the mother, who works as a pharmacist, and she quickly arrived at the scene. The teachers washed the wound with rivanol and stopped the bleeding, and an emergency team was not called. There was no need to call 112”, said the director of the kindergarten “Sinchets” Stefka Zhelyazkova. She confirmed that at that moment the kindergarten's medical officer was serving the "Vasil Levski" school, as the staff is divided between the two educational institutions - two days in the kindergarten and three days in the school. According to her, her colleagues reacted absolutely adequately to the situation.

The lack of a permanent medical specialist in the kindergarten is a case that parents have repeatedly reported. They have held meetings with the director and asked for such a person to be provided. In the fall, the kindergarten will accept another 40 children, divided into two groups, and a medic is still missing.

“We have submitted a request to the municipality to provide a medical officer who will be permanent in the kindergarten”, Zhelyazkova indicated, but emphasized that there is no specific deadline for his appointment.