Abrovski: Nearly 50 thousand farmers will receive 170 million euros due to increased production costs

The government took two important decisions today in support of Bulgarian agriculture, namely providing 170 million euros to support agricultural producers due to increased production costs and 500 million euros to the budget of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) for the construction of a specialized laboratory for controlling the authenticity of Bulgarian rose oil. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski at a briefing in the Council of Ministers.

He pointed out that the first decision provides 170 million euros for the so-called “Iranian aid“, with which nearly 50 thousand agricultural producers will be assisted. According to him, the funds are aimed at compensating for the increased production costs associated with the increase in gas oil and fertilizer prices due to the crisis in the Middle East. “This support will enable agricultural producers to maintain their competitiveness and continue their activities normally“, added Minister Abrovski.

He announced that the second decision is related to the protection of Bulgarian rose oil - a product with high added value and an established international reputation. “We are providing 500 million euros to the budget of the Bulgarian Food and Agriculture Organization, with which a specialized laboratory for establishing the authenticity of rose oil is planned to be established by the end of the year.

“Bulgaria is known for its rose oil worldwide. Unfortunately, so far the state has not provided the necessary capacity to distinguish natural from artificial rose oil. This creates an opportunity for artificial products to be presented as Bulgarian“, explained the Minister of Agriculture.

He was categorical that with the establishment of the laboratory, our country will have its own national control capacity, which will allow us to guarantee the quality, authenticity and origin of Bulgarian rose oil and to protect the trust in the Bulgarian product on international markets.

“With the provision of these funds, by the end of the year, the Bulgarian Food and Drug Administration will have a laboratory that will be able to guarantee worldwide that Bulgarian rose oil is genuine“, emphasized Minister Abrovski.

He added that the laboratory will also enable us to take the next step, namely an amendment to the Oil-yielding Rose Act, which will guarantee the identification, quality and origin of rose oil produced in Bulgaria.