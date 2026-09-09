Petar Vitanov: GERB withdrew from the presidential race due to concerns about a poor result

GERB withdrew from participating in the presidential elections due to concerns about a poor result. This was stated on bTV by the chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Petar Vitanov, who is also part of the initiative committee supporting the candidacy of Iliyana Yotova.

According to him, there are indications that the GERB candidate would not make it to the runoff.

“This definitely takes them out of the first league in the big political game and the party will continue to lose influence“, Vitanov commented.

He pointed out that a large part of GERB's hard core will probably not come out to vote, since over the years the party has been a serious opponent of PP-DB.

“There is an intolerance and hatred there. A part, of course, would support the candidacy of Gyurov and Kandev. I assume that some would also support Iliana Yotova“, said Vitanov.

Peter Vitanov also commented on the presence of emblematic figures associated with GERB in the initiative committee for Iliana Yotova's candidacy.

„I assume that this is due to the president's individuality, her ability to communicate, socialize, seek common ground and common ground, and the trust she has built in herself“, he said.

Vitanov emphasized that the initiative committee includes representatives of different political formations, but in his opinion they should be considered as individuals, not as official representatives of their parties.

Vitanov also explained his personal motivation for becoming part of the initiative committee.

„With me, it's very simple. I feel Mrs. Yotova as a friend“, he said.

According to him, a friend is someone you trust, with whom you profess common goals and ideals and with whom you set out on a journey together, knowing that they will not betray you.

According to Petar Vitanov, foreign policy should not be used as an intra-party tool and will not be decisive for the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections.

He dismissed concerns that with a possible new mandate for Iliana Yotova, Bulgaria could change its strategic orientation.

“He was vice president for 9 years and president for one year. I have not heard him want to withdraw from the alliances in which we are members, which are strategically important for Bulgaria. On the contrary, he rather wants our voice to be heard more clearly there“, he said.

Vitanov recalled that in his opinion, Bulgaria's choice regarding its European orientation was made back in the early and mid-1990s.

According to him, this is precisely why the opposition between the left and the right in these presidential elections is not productive.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Vitanov stated that Bulgaria should continue to provide humanitarian aid, and if possible, financial aid.

However, he said that he does not accept the concept of “peace through force“.

“Aid for Ukraine, of course, humanitarian, if possible, and financial. However, the weapon, the concept of “peace through force“ – I do not accept it“, said Vitanov.

“The foundations must be laid, initiatives must be taken that guarantee at least some dialogue, which in turn would lead to a temporary ceasefire“, he also said.

According to Vitanov, in the last few months there has been almost no movement on the battlefield, but there have been tens of thousands of victims. According to him, the lack of peace initiatives in the last nearly a year is not a reason to be proud.

Regarding the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council and the nominations put forward so far, Vitanov stated that some of the proposed candidates have already been supported by “Progressive Bulgaria“.

“The Supreme Judicial Council is not just a mechanical vote. It was a series of conversations, they started with the choice of rules by which these members would be elected. We had a broad consensus“, he said.

Vitanov pointed out that in their opinion it is not appropriate to nominate prosecutors or investigators due to the high degree of centralization in the system and possible dependencies in their professional development.

He also said that it is not appropriate to nominate people from the supreme courts, especially from the Supreme Administrative Court, as well as candidates whose children work in the judicial system.

“We have also reached the point of building general profiles. We are currently at the stage of specifically identifying people“, explained Vitanov.

“Progressive Bulgaria“ has proposed 11 people – the entire quota. According to him, preliminary talks have been held with parties that have expressed a desire to change the model, including the PP and DB.

He mentioned as names that have been recognized or discussed, Professor Katerina Salkova, Petar Slavov, Judge Kalin Batalski, Silvia Tsanova and Anita Metodieva.

When asked why “Progressive Bulgaria“ did not talk to GERB and MRF, Vitanov replied that he was looking for consensus with the parties that had declared a desire for change, especially in the judicial system.

“We know that this model was accumulating, it was being fed by precisely these parties – GERB and MRF“, he said.