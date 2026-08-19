The mayor of Lom was brought to court

The District Prosecutor's Office - Montana filed an indictment against Ts.Ts., mayor of Lom Municipality, in a case for committing a crime against the political rights of citizens - a crime under Art. 167, para. 5, pro. 1 and 2, vr. para. 2, p. 1, vr. Art. 93, t. 1, b. „b“ of the Criminal Code.

As of April 2026, the accused Ts.Ts. held the position of mayor of Lom Municipality, to which he was elected in the local elections held on 29.10.2023.

On 15.04.2026, employees of a municipal enterprise were notified by the director to gather in the administrative building. They complied with the instruction.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Ts.Ts., who started a conversation with those present in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in a few days. He agitated them to vote for a specific political coalition and, if possible, to exercise a preferential vote for a candidate from the same coalition.

Ts.Ts. stated to those present that he wanted them to vote with a specific number on the ballot paper and with a certain preference. The accused requested that he be provided with a list of the names of the persons who had voted in the manner he had indicated, so that he could subsequently verify whether this had actually been done.

The mayor requested that those present send a representative to go with him to a bank to withdraw money, after which each of them would be given 50 euros from his personal funds.

He explained his proposal by saying that in this way those present at the meeting would help him in his activities as mayor of the municipality of Lom.

By his actions, the accused, in his capacity as an official, offered a material benefit in order to persuade employees of a municipal enterprise to exercise their right to vote in favor of a certain political coalition, as well as in favor of a candidate for representative of the people, determined with a preference, in the elections for representatives of the people, scheduled for 19.04.2026 g.

During the investigation, expert examinations were carried out - phonoscopic and video technical.

The case is about to continue in court.