Stagnation and minimal rise in the level of the Danube River have been reported for the last 24 hours. At the water gauge stations of Ruse, Lom and Novo Selo, a decrease of 1-2 cm has been reported. This is shown by the data of the Executive Agency “Research and Maintenance of the Danube River“. Stagnation in the level has been reported at the stations of Oryahovo, Nikopol and Svishtov, and at Silistra - an increase of 4 cm.

According to information from the “River Supervision“ Directorate, in the last 24 hours, there are no vessels that have been stranded in or outside the shipping lane. All restrictions on vessel navigation remain in force for the entire stretch of the river.

The hydrological situation remains complicated.