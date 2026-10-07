They propose orders for three who contributed to the return of Tsar Samuil

The Council of Ministers proposes to President Rumen Radev to honor with state awards Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boni Petrunova and Valentin Poryazov. The proposals are due to their contribution to the preservation of the cultural and historical heritage and the return to Bulgaria of the mortal remains of Bulgarian kings, bTV reported.

Vagalinski and Petrunova have been proposed for the order “St. St. Cyril and Methodius“ – necklace. According to the government, the two archaeologists contributed to the completion of the long-term scientific research and negotiations that led to the return from Greece of the mortal remains of Tsars Samuil, Ivan Vladislav, Gavril Radomir and his children.

Valentin Poryazov has been proposed the Order of the “Stara Planina“ - first degree. He was Bulgaria's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Greece, and according to the Council of Ministers, he played a key diplomatic role in concluding the negotiations on the return of the remains.

“The return of the remains is a nationally significant event, achieved after decades of scientific and institutional efforts and Bulgarian-Greek cooperation“, the government states.

The proposals for awards are yet to be considered by the President of Bulgaria. Until he pronounces the awards, only proposals from the Council of Ministers remain.