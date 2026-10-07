Sofia Zoo is now a full member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA)

“I am extremely excited by this huge international recognition! When we were accepted as a temporary member zoo in April 2023, we knew that we had a very difficult road ahead of us, because most zoos take at least 5 years to meet all the criteria. Thanks to the round-the-clock work of our team and with the support of the Sofia Municipality, we managed to achieve it in just 3 years“, said the director of the OP “Zoo – Sofia” Dobromir Borislavov.

„Today, the Sofia Zoo is the only one in the country with full membership and voting rights, which places us side by side with the 310 most developed zoos in Europe and the world.“, he added.

The story of this great success begins in 2006, when the Sofia Zoo first submitted its application. In 2023, the Sofia Zoo received the status of a temporary member of the organization. The decisive decision for full membership was taken by the EAZA Council during the organization's Annual Conference in Paris (September 29 - October 3, 2026), after EAZA experts reported on the implementation of the organization's standards during a monitoring conducted in August.

Acquiring full status opens up exceptional opportunities for Sofia, beyond prestige. As a full member, the zoo receives direct voting rights in the General Assembly in the formation of European policies for the breeding of protected species. Membership provides the opportunity to participate in over 400 international programs for the conservation and propagation of endangered species (EEP), direct access to the international scientific database and know-how, as well as constant expert support from the EAZA headquarters in Amsterdam.

An extremely important detail is that the membership of the Sofia Zoo in EAZA provides an opportunity for the development and enrichment of its collection.

“To get to this point, we had to completely change the way we manage and develop the zoo“, Borislavov emphasized.

With its 235 acres of territory – Sofia Zoo is the largest on the Balkan Peninsula. It implements innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions and limit the carbon footprint of the city. Educational and conservation programs are being developed, working with species of value to the region and Europe.

The zoo also applies modern models of financial and environmental sustainability. Its own photovoltaic power plant with 556 panels realizes savings of about 60,000 euros, which are invested back into the Zoo's infrastructure and animal enclosures.

Today, the zoo successfully cares for over 1,300 specimens, including Asian elephants, the white rhinoceros Chico (42 years old), the sloth bear Shreya from Singapore, as well as rescued animals such as confiscated flamingos and the famous crocodile from Botunet.



„Full membership is a recognition of the skills of our team – people with 20 and 30 years of experience who work with an incredible attitude“, added the Director.

The Sofia Municipality continues to work to support the development of the Zoo. With the European status received, the Sofia Zoo strengthens its position as a leading conservation, scientific and educational center in the Balkans, preparing for its 140th anniversary in 2028.