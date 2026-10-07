Yotova: There are serious risks to critical infrastructure

The National Security Advisory Council discussed the risks to Bulgaria's maritime security and critical infrastructure after the drone attacks on two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. After the meeting, Iliyana Yotova said that increased threats to critical infrastructure have been reported and that countermeasures will continue.

“An analysis will be carried out“, said Yotova, indicating that an agreement was reached during the meeting to continue actions against threats. The topic of the CSNS was “Current risks and threats to maritime security and critical infrastructure of Bulgaria in the context of the war in Ukraine“.

The meeting of “Dondukov“ 2 was attended by representatives of the parliamentary forces, the government and the security services. The talks were closed to the media.