Alexander Tomov promised 10-12 billion euros in investments over 5 years

Presidential candidate Alexander Tomov said that Bulgaria must set higher economic goals and significantly accelerate its growth. In the program “Face to Face“ on bTV, he presented an economic model, which, according to him, includes six projects and investments between 10 and 12 billion euros over five years.

Tomov said that the head of state must have an active role in determining the direction for the country's development, and not remain in the shadow of the executive branch.

“The president must point the direction“, said Alexander Tomov.

The candidate tied his decision to join the presidential race to his assessment of the country's development after its membership in the European Union. According to him, Bulgaria is in last place in 32 out of 33 indicators.

Tomov stated that in 30 years the country has lost 26% of its population and warned of the danger of remaining a “heavy periphery of Europe“. According to him, the goal should be for Bulgaria to reach at least the level of the Czech Republic and Poland within about five years.

He pointed out that the proposed model envisages multi-billion investments, changes in laws and measures to increase productivity and basic economic indicators.

Criticism of the role of the president

Tomov stated that the president should not be a “shadow of the prime minister“. He identified himself as one of the creators of the Constitution and said that the idea was for Bulgaria to have a strong president in a parliamentary republic.

The candidate pointed out that in 2023 there were no meetings of the National Security Advisory Council. He added that in 35 years there has been one referendum under the president's authority to call a national referendum.

Tomov also commented on expectations for economic growth. According to him, if growth remains at 2.5%, Bulgaria will continue to be the poorest country in five years. Therefore, according to him, the president "cannot sleep and wait", but must set the direction of development.