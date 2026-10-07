Two defense products enterprises become strategic objects

The Council of Ministers included „AHELOY OPM“ OOD and „KARASH Invest“ EOOD in the List of strategic objects and activities that are important for national security. The decision was adopted with an amendment to Decree No. 181 of 2009.

The two companies have been designated as strategic objects due to their subject of activity - production of defense products. According to the Council of Ministers, this activity is important for the planning of civil defense resources and can contribute to strengthening the country's defense capability.

DANS will assess the risks

Inclusion in the list places the enterprises under the direct supervision and control of the State Agency “National Security“. The agency will participate in the identification and assessment of potential risks and threats related to the activities of the two companies.

“The designation of the companies as strategic objects places them under the direct supervision and control of the State Agency “National Security““, states the reasons of the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry.

It is also planned to determine measures to guarantee the physical and information protection of the enterprises. The two companies are included in the “Economy“ section on the list of strategic sites.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg