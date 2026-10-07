Radev after the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC): When we talk about national security, we cannot work with hypotheses

When we talk about national security, we cannot work with hypotheses. Our job is to establish the truth. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev after the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), during which the situation in the Black Sea was discussed. The Prime Minister pointed out that at the moment there is no direct threat to Bulgaria's national security, but pointed out that risks exist due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. It is expanding its spatial scope, said Radev, and emphasized that the war has also entered Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea with the strikes on the two ships this week.

We are making efforts and doing everything possible with the budget we have, within the framework of the EU and NATO, to create a system that gives confidence to Bulgarian citizens that we can react in such cases, Rumen Radev pointed out.

In response to a journalist's question, the Prime Minister stated that there is no communication from the Bulgarian Navy and security services with the Ukrainian side, within which to say exactly what the drones are.

Prime Minister Radev also said that at the government level, together with Turkey and Romania, and with partners from the US, a survey of the area where the ships were hit should be organized in search of debris from the drones that would give an answer as to which side they are from. “We have a proposal, following our request, from the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), to examine the wreckage of the sunken ship absolutely free of charge, so that we can see there whether we will find remains of the drones. Only then can we say what kind of drone carried out the attack“, Rumen Radev pointed out.