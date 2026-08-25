Anton Kutev: Bulgarians want stability, they want security, they want a way out of the situation – a considered one, not an extreme one

Bulgaria needs stability and security, not abrupt political changes and a transition from one extreme to another. This was stated in the BNT studio by Anton Kutev from „Progressive Bulgaria“, quoted by novini.bg.

He commented on the first 100 days of government.

According to him, the election results show that society expects a more measured and sustainable approach. Kutev stressed that the government does not intend to undertake rapid changes just because of public expectations, but wants the reforms to be lasting and lead to the normalization of the political situation.

„Bulgarians want stability, they want security, they want a way out of the situation - measured, well-thought-out, not final“, he pointed out.

Anton Kutev admitted that he expects faster results, but stressed that the main priorities - judicial reform and changes in economic relations - require time.

He gave the arrest of Boyko Borisov as an example, stating that the goal of the reform is not the persecution of specific political figures, but the creation of a working system.

„This is not about Borisov, Peevski or anyone else. It is about the fact that Bulgarians expect a judicial system and judicial reform that will lead to results“, he commented.

Among the measures discussed is a change in the way regulatory bodies are formed, which, according to the ruling party, should limit political influence. The idea is that the members of the individual bodies should not change at the same time, but that their mandates should begin and end at different times.

According to Kutev, this would create greater independence for regulators and would limit the possibility of one political force simultaneously assuming full control over them.

He stressed that the fight against corruption and oligarchic dependencies cannot be achieved with a single act.

“Corruption and oligarchy are fought step by step, consistently and in the long term“, Kutev said.