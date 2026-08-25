The Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office requested a change in the measure of detention of the 39-year-old influencer Stoyan Kolev from “house arrest“ to “detention under arrest“, after he left his address and was declared a statewide wanted person. This was reported by the press center of the State Prosecution. The court hearing at which the proposal will be considered is scheduled for August 26, 2026.

On Monday, August 24, the competent authorities from the General Directorate “Execution of Sentences“ - Burgas informed the prosecutor's office in Pazardzhik that Kolev had violated the detention order imposed on him. The accused left the address where he was supposed to serve his house arrest. He is currently missing and has not been identified by law enforcement agencies, which is why the police have declared him a statewide wanted person.

This situation has forced the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office to urgently file a request with the court for the imposition of the most severe detention order in order to guarantee his participation in the criminal proceedings.

A charge sheet has already been filed against Stoyan Kolev for a series of gross violations of public order committed under the conditions of a continuing crime. According to the investigation, on June 16, 2026 on the “Trakia“ highway in the areas of Sofia and Pazardzhik districts, the influencer drove an “Audi“ car extremely aggressively.

The prosecutor's office indicates that the driver was driving at high speed, approaching dangerously close to other road users, flashing his headlights and even waving an air rifle through the window. In addition to hooliganism on the road, he was also brought to court for driving after using drugs. The chemical-toxicological examination categorically established the presence of cocaine in his body at the time of the incident.

Kolev's criminal record is supplemented by an incident that took place three days later - on June 19, 2026. Then, in the building of the Courthouse in Pazardzhik, immediately after the initial measure of “detention in custody” was imposed on him, he behaved indecently. The defendant shouted and used obscene language in the presence of citizens and court security officers, which added another charge to his file.