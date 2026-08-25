"The traditionally good relations" with Iran, which we learned about from Prime Minister Radev, seem not to have prevented the Islamic Republic from carrying out a "hybrid operation" against Bulgaria. The Minister of Defense informed us about this", former acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov commented on his Facebook profile.

"What's more - the minister claims that the operation was supported by Bulgarian politicians and expressed his expectation that it will continue. This is a serious statement, which also implies a serious response from the state," he emphasizes.

"Should we expect, for example, a reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?", asks Gyurov and recalls: "There was a recent telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries, in which Ms. Petrova-Chamova assured that Bulgaria is not a threat to Iran. Isn't it time for us to receive such an assurance?"

"The cabinet must clarify: is there a change in the government's attitude towards the regime in Iran and what specific measures is Bulgaria taking to guarantee its security? Will there be a reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or will silence fall on the topic after the mention of unnamed "Bulgarian politicians", the former prime minister is categorical, news.bg indicated.