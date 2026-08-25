Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
Andrey Gyurov wants the authorities to name the politicians who participated in Iran's hybrid operation

Andrey Gyurov wants the authorities to name the politicians who participated in Iran's hybrid operation

Bulgaria is not a threat to the ayatollahs' regime

Aug 25, 2026 17:55 46

Andrey Gyurov wants the authorities to name the politicians who participated in Iran's hybrid operation - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

"The traditionally good relations" with Iran, which we learned about from Prime Minister Radev, seem not to have prevented the Islamic Republic from carrying out a "hybrid operation" against Bulgaria. The Minister of Defense informed us about this", former acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov commented on his Facebook profile.

"What's more - the minister claims that the operation was supported by Bulgarian politicians and expressed his expectation that it will continue. This is a serious statement, which also implies a serious response from the state," he emphasizes.

"Should we expect, for example, a reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?", asks Gyurov and recalls: "There was a recent telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries, in which Ms. Petrova-Chamova assured that Bulgaria is not a threat to Iran. Isn't it time for us to receive such an assurance?"

"The cabinet must clarify: is there a change in the government's attitude towards the regime in Iran and what specific measures is Bulgaria taking to guarantee its security? Will there be a reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or will silence fall on the topic after the mention of unnamed "Bulgarian politicians", the former prime minister is categorical, news.bg indicated.


Bulgaria