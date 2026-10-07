Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, October 7: Sunny and warm

Mostly sunny weather with scattered high clouds will be in Bulgaria on Wednesday, October 7. Cloudiness will be denser in the first half of the day, and temperatures will continue to slowly rise.

“On Wednesday and Thursday it will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds, denser in the first day“, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

A light wind will blow from the south-southeast, which will be better expressed in the eastern half of the country. Minimum temperatures will be between 4° and 9°, and along the Black Sea coast they will reach around 12°. Maximum values will be between 23° and 28°.

In Sofia, temperatures are expected to be around 7° in the morning and 23° during the day. In Plovdiv, temperatures will be approximately 9° and 24°, in Varna – 12° and 20°, and in Burgas – 11° and 20°.

Sources: bta.bg