Woman set on fire after family row in Medovets dies

The woman set on fire after a family row in the village of Medovets has died. Faize Ahmed suffered 40% burns and was fighting for her life in the Military Hospital in Varna.

We recall that at the end of July she was doused with flammable liquid and set on fire in front of her children. The victim's husband has been detained in connection with the brutal attack. The woman was admitted to hospital in critical condition, and the man was arrested.

The charge against him is about to be changed from attempted murder to murder in a particularly painful way for the victim.

In recent weeks, the woman underwent several emergency blood transfusions. Due to the need for blood, the Regional Center for Transfusion Hematology in Varna organized a mobile operation on site in the village of Medovets.