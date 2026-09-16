Yotova: The biggest news for me today is the idea of creating a new Security Council

For me, the biggest news from the annual speech of EC President Ursula von der Leyen is the idea of creating a new Security Council on European territory, together with Canada, Norway, Great Britain and Ukraine. This was stated to journalists in Strasbourg by President Iliana Yotova.

“This is the first time I have heard about this proposal. I had the opportunity to exchange a few words with the Canadian Prime Minister here on the sidelines. He assured me that this project is about to be detailed. Let's see how it will look in its entirety. If it is related to European security autonomy - something I am one of the biggest supporters of, and more independence in terms of the defense of the European Union, I would only welcome such a project”, said Yotova.