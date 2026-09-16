There is a shortage of doctors in the Emergency Department of the National Cardiology Hospital. At least three doctors will be needed from October, the hospital reports.

First as a nurse, and for a year now - and as a doctor, Dr. Kristina Stefanova works in the Emergency Department of the National Cardiology Hospital.

“Almost every shift there is a patient who leaves his mark on us. Whether through the method with which he was diagnosed, with the team that was formed, or often with his attitude. There are some people who come, and it is clear that they enjoy the doctors, the profession and appreciate their dedication“, says Dr. Kristina Stefanova.

Now, however, she has chosen to continue her path in another specialty and is leaving the Emergency Department, although she will miss it.

“People were eager to teach the young colleagues – what the innovations are, how to work and to pass on their knowledge. It was difficult for me to make the decision to leave, but I still followed my path and it turned out that the hospital does not have this department“, says Dr. Kristina Stefanova.

In addition to her, two other doctors are also leaving. Thus, the medical facility finds itself in difficulty. The hospital director says that this is not the first time the problem has occurred – last year at the same time they are in a similar situation again.

“There is traditionally a high turnover in emergency departments, they are a gateway to medicine. We rely mainly on young colleagues who want to gain practical experience. I want to appeal to all young doctors who want to start their careers in a good place“, says Dr. Krasimir Jinsov.

The hospital director explained that there are currently three full-time doctors, the rest are on half or quarter-time. Dr. Jinsov also says that it is necessary to think at a higher level about how to improve remuneration in the sector.

“The problem with remuneration is widespread and I strongly support doctors in their demand for better remuneration for every medical specialist“, says Dr. Krasimir Jinsov.

The hospital hopes to find new colleagues as soon as possible.

Every 24 hours, 20-30 patients pass through the hospital. In less than two weeks, however, the number of doctors will decrease and there are still no candidates to take their positions.

The hospital assures that the department will not close its doors. For this to happen, however, doctors from other departments will probably have to be on duty to cover the schedule.