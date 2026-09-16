Bulgarian MEP with categorical criticism of Ursula von der Leyen

The Bulgarian MEP from “Vazrazhdane” participated in a key debate in the European Parliament. Stanislav Stoyanov, who is also the chairman of the European party “Europe of Sovereign Nations” and vice-chairman of the parliamentary group of the same name, joined the debate, provoked by the speech of the President of the European Commission.

Stanislav Stoyanov made a categorical criticism of Ursula von der Leyen regarding her “State of the Union” statement.

“A United Europe was a dream for generations of Europeans - a dream of security, freedom, prosperity and a dignified future. Today, this dream has been replaced, and you continue to push its old image on us. Europeans see a different reality: uncontrolled migration, social tension, expensive energy, loss of industries and an increasingly difficult

achievable decent life. Private and corporate interests are replacing those of citizens, and decisions are being made further and further away from them. The old European dream no longer exists. Most recently, Icelanders have shown that more and more Europeans are looking for a new path. Europe needs a new dream - for a reformed union of sovereign states, once again on solid ground. A union built on the will of the European peoples, not unelected leaders. Europe needs something new and it is already emerging.”, said Stanislav Stoyanov.