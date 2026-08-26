Zelensky awarded Nadezhda Neynsky with the Ukrainian Order of Princess Olga

Former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky has been awarded the Ukrainian Order of Princess Olga – III degree, bTV reported.

The award was awarded by President Volodymyr Zelensky by Decree No. 756/2026, signed on August 21, 2026.

The explanatory memorandum to the decree states the significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, preservation of the historical memory of the Ukrainian people, charitable activities and promotion of the country around the world.

Nadezhda Neynsky is among the foreign public figures, diplomats and politicians awarded by the Ukrainian state for their consistent support for Kiev.

The Order of “Princess Olga“ is a state award of Ukraine, which recognizes significant merits in public, political and international life.