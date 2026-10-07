Ivaylo Mirchev after the CSNS: The SB did not support a joint declaration

“We did not support the CSNS joint declaration because 2 important proposals of ours were not accepted. First - Bulgaria should immediately send a note about the gross violation of international maritime law and that clear commitments be made by Russia that there will be no more such attacks against merchant ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. Second - the CSNS should clearly reaffirm the Bulgarian position for a ceasefire and for the start of real peace negotiations, which was supported by 51 countries, the entire EU and Bulgaria, within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. This was not accepted with the argument about ultimatums, which is an argument not of anyone, but of Lavrov himself.“ This was stated by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev immediately after the meeting of the Council of State of the Navy held today at the presidency.

Mirchev stated that at the meeting it was understood that there were clear indications of Russian interference in the sinking of one ship and the hitting of the other. "I don't remember there being people at the table who doubted whether the drones were Russian," said the MP.