Vasil Terziev to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works: Three specific topics on which the state can help Sofia

The Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev raised three specific topics on which he expects action from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works - the renovation program, the creation of the "Public Works" fund and the implementation of the state's commitments to the capital's infrastructure projects.

The reason for his position is the statement by Minister Ivan Shishkov that the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is starting to "actively solve Sofia's problems", made after a meeting with the mayors of the 24 metropolitan districts.

„Great. I have three specific proposals where to start“, said Terziev.

The first topic that the mayor raises is the future of the renovation program. On January 20, the MRDPW presented the draft of the new program, and nearly nine months later the National Renovation Plan is still in a preliminary version.

The Preliminary National Plan provides for a phased renovation of the residential and non-residential building stock with a horizon of up to 2050. The document also includes a continuation of the policies for the renovation of multi-family residential buildings. At the same time, the lack of a finally adopted program and a specific schedule leaves homeowners who are waiting for an opportunity to apply without an answer.

„And people are waiting. Tens of thousands of Sofia residents are asking the district mayors and me what is happening, when will there be a program and when will they be able to apply“, Terziev points out.

The mayor expects the MRDPW to provide a specific answer to three questions - when will the program be finally adopted, when will it start and when will citizens actually be able to apply.

“Public Works Fund: new construction to contribute to the development of the neighborhood

The second topic is the creation of a “Public Works Fund“ - an idea that the Sofia Municipality is working on and for whose implementation legislative changes are necessary.

“I am glad that Minister Shishkov already supports the idea that we have been talking about for a long time and on which we are working. Even when we presented it, we made it clear that legislative changes are necessary for its implementation. If the MRDPW is ready to help them happen - it has our full support“, Terziev states.

The main principle of the fund is that part of the value that is created with the development of the city and new construction, should be invested back into the necessary public infrastructure - streets, kindergartens, schools, parks and other facilities serving the neighborhood.

The Sofia Municipality is already applying this approach with the tools at its disposal. For major investment intentions, the expected impact on the respective neighborhood is analyzed - new population, need for places in kindergartens and schools, load on the transport and street network, needs for green spaces, parking and other public infrastructure. On this basis, the Municipality is holding talks with investors to participate in compensating for the identified deficits.

The next step is to include the residents of the neighborhoods in this process, so that solutions are sought jointly between the municipality, citizens and investors.

Sofia is waiting for 20 million euros for already completed projects and agreements for 88 already approved projects.

The third topic raised by the mayor is state funding for Sofia's infrastructure under the program for municipalities.

The capital municipality has prepared one of the city's largest investment programs and is ready to implement it with loan financing. At the same time, the state still owes Sofia 20 million euros for signed agreements and already completed infrastructure projects under the state investment program.

Sofia has a total of 156 completed projects for over 100 million euros under the program, with 88 of them still without signed agreements. The projects include streets, sewage and other infrastructure needed for the neighborhoods.

„If we are going to actively solve Sofia's problems, we can start there - for the state to pay for what has already been done and fulfill its commitments to the completed projects“, Terziev states.

According to the mayor, the specific cases once again show the need for a larger conversation about financial decentralization and more opportunities for municipalities to invest part of the resources that are created on their territory.

„Sofia generates a huge part of the economic activity and revenue of the state. The city must have more opportunities to invest the resources it creates in the streets, schools, kindergartens, transport and green spaces that people need. Instead of every major investment depending on when, how much and whether the central government will decide to allocate funds“, the mayor points out.

Terziev stated the Sofia Municipality's readiness to work with the MRDPW on all three topics - including the necessary legislative changes for the "Good Development" fund and for greater financial independence of local authorities.

„If Minister Shishkov wants to actively solve Sofia's problems - welcome. There is work to be done. Let's improve relations between the state and Sofia with real work, instead of sanitizing them with PR actions“, concludes Vasil Terziev.