Iliya Lazarov: Not Gyurov, but Rumyana Bachvarova ruled the country

We are currently in a situation in which the candidate of the smart-beautiful Andrey Gyurov has been warming up for a long time, filming videos of himself shaving and getting high, said on "Denyat ON AIR" the chairman of the UDF Iliya Lazarov. I have been saying for a long time that there should be a common candidacy of the democratic community. However, the DB and We Continue the Change are not going to talk and thus predetermine that the candidate of the BSP and Progressive Bulgaria is the stronger candidate.

"It will not be a mistake if GERB-UDF does not nominate a candidate, the UDF will decide who to support. The presidential elections are purely majoritarian. I think that Dimitar Nikolov is a very good candidate, Tomislav Donchev too. There are public figures who could also be nominated by GERB. The point was to have a common candidacy, all in the center-right. Once again, this community around PP, Yes, Bulgaria and DSB torpedoes the possibility of coming up with a common candidacy. They don't even want Gyurov to be president, but are preparing their next political project based on him.

As acting prime minister, Gyurov was a function of Rumyana Bachvarova, who is a very intelligent woman and she ruled the state de facto, and he was the puppet standing in front. If she were a presidential candidate, we would gladly discuss her. We are currently living between two crises and the president must decide what to do. The chief of defense during crises asks the president what to do, not the prime minister. "That is why the personality of the president is very important, not so much the party color.

If GERB-SDF does not nominate a candidate, in the runoff between Yotova and Gyurov, the SDF will vote according to conscience, and I personally will certainly not support Gyurov," said Lazarov.

Gyurov is a figurehead and the puppeteers want to make a new project with him, because "Yes, Bulgaria" is bankrupt. DSB is another topic, they are rooted in local government, PP has started to take root and we will see if they will continue in the local elections, so this new project is being prepared to eat DSB and PP.

SDF is stable at the local level - it has two regional cities, there are also municipal mayors, as well as 200 councilors - more than Vazrazhdane, said the party's chairman Iliya Lazarov.

At the end of the conversation, he predicted that the presidential elections will be a test of the electorate's intelligence.