Zelensky thanks Iliana Yotova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed official gratitude to Bulgarian Head of State Iliana Yotova for her consistent support and friendly relations with the Ukrainian people. In his official profile on the social network Ex (X), Zelensky quoted Yotova's words and emphasized the serious potential for the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The reason for the Ukrainian leader's reaction was the official congratulatory address that President Iliana Yotova personally sent in Ukrainian on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence. “Ukraine highly appreciates Bulgaria's support and friendship. Thank you, Iliana Yotova, for standing by our people“, Zelensky wrote on the social platform. He added that deepening ties in a number of key areas will bring serious benefits to both countries.

In the letter sent, the Bulgarian president emphasized several key priorities for security and regional development: