The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrei Babish arrives on an official three-day visit to Bulgaria Darik.bg. The visit is taking place at the invitation of his Bulgarian colleague Rumen Radev BNT News and aims to deepen the economic and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Official ceremony and talks in the Council of Ministers

The Czech delegation's program begins in front of the capital's emblematic square “St. Alexander Nevski“ BNT News. There, Prime Minister Rumen Radev will welcome Andrej Babis with an official ceremony and military honors BNT News.

Immediately after that, the two heads of government will hold a closed meeting “one-on-one“ in the building of the Council of Ministers BNT News. The talks will continue in an expanded format between the official state delegations BNR. Main topics on the agenda include:

The possibilities for expanding bilateral partnership in the field of energy and defense BNR.

BNR. Current challenges to European security and the international agenda BNT News.

Logistics, Transport Connectivity and Collaborative Innovation Nova.bg.

The visits are a continuation of the negotiations on diversification of energy sources for Central and Eastern Europe Nova.bg, which began during the last NATO Summit in Ankara BNR.

Large-scale Bulgarian-Czech business forum at the Hyatt Hotel

Czechkiyat Premier Pristiga in Sofia zajedno s ministera na promishlenosta i targoviyata Karel Havlicek Stolica.bg иголяма экономическиека дегация. It includes representatives from about 20 companies from Prague Nova.bg.

Sledobed in the capital wanted Hyatt Regency Sofia CzechTrade Offices two-way Premier will officially open the Bulgarian-Czech business forum from two-country B2B meeting B2B Connect. S'bitieto se organizira from the Embassy on Cheshkata Republic with us and the Izpolnitelnata agency for nasyrchavane on malkite and medium-sized enterprises (IANMSP) SME Government. In the frame on the forum, be careful not to sign and not to mention the importance of bilateral disputes with BNR.