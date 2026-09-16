Yotova in Strasbourg: Important summits in the heart of the EP

The President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliyana Yotova arrived on an official working visit to France BNT News. The visit to Strasbourg coincides with the holding of the first plenary session of the European Parliament for the new political season BTA, focused on the State of the European Union address.

European leaders at the table for talks with Bulgaria

The Bulgarian head of state's program includes a series of strategic meetings with senior European representatives:

Roberta Metsola: Yotova will hold an official conversation with the President of the European Parliament BNT News, followed by a working meeting with the Bulgarian MEPs BTA.

Yotova will hold an official conversation with the President of the European Parliament BNT News, followed by a working meeting with the Bulgarian MEPs BTA. Alain Berset: Talks are planned with the newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe BNT News on Bulgaria's role in regional stability.

Talks are planned with the newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe BNT News on Bulgaria's role in regional stability. Mathias Guillaumar: The President will meet with the President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) BNT News.

The President will meet with the President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) BNT News. Katrin Trautmann: The visit also includes a reception at the mayor of Strasbourg BNT News.

Cultural diplomacy in the European Parliament

A main emphasis of the visit outside the political agenda is the Bulgarian cultural presence. Iliana Yotova will personally open the official exhibition „Hristo Botev: 150 years of immortality" in the EP building. Memory and Continuity“ BNT News.

The exhibition was prepared jointly by the University of Library Science and Information Technologies (UniBIT), the National Library “St. Cyril and Methodius“ and the State Agency “Archives“ BTA. The initiative for presenting the work of the great poet to the European community belongs to the Bulgarian MEP Kristian Vigenin BTA.