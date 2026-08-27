Nadezhda Yordanova: We will get involved with nominations for members of the Supreme Judicial Council, we will also seek support from the ruling party

The new political season began with a review of the first 100 days of the government and with sharp criticism from the opposition. From “Democratic Bulgaria“ define themselves as a constructive right-wing opposition and warn of increasing debt, risk of new taxes and weakening of Bulgaria's influence in Europe.

"The rulers promised normality, but after 100 days of government we see more debt, risk for the middle class from more taxes and weaker influence of Bulgaria in making European decisions.", commented on the air of BNT Nadezhda Yordanova, chairwoman of the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria”:

According to her, the rulers talk about financial decentralization, but in practice reject proposals for more funds for municipalities. She emphasizes that increasing property tax assessments should not be presented as decentralization, as it would also lead to a greater financial burden for citizens and businesses.

"We are an effective, constructive right-wing opposition. Yesterday, for example, after our proposals and criticism, the ruling party withdrew a worrying amendment to the Consumer Protection Act, which was creating legal chaos.", Yordanova also said.

Among the main topics in the new political season will be the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council. “Democratic Bulgaria“ has already made its nominations and will also discuss the other candidates.

"We will get involved with nominations and discuss the other proposals. We will also seek support from the ruling party so that the best choice is made. This is the responsible decision.", she added.

According to her, a possible reduction in the majority required to elect members of the SJC could be part of a solution to the problem, but it also carries a risk of political influence.

"This measure in itself may be good, but it may also be bad. The entire complex of measures is important, because reducing the majority can solve a problem, but with the same force it can also create an even greater risk.", Yordanova also commented.

„Democratic Bulgaria“ will also insist on changes related to the status of the Constitutional Court. Yordanova pointed out that there should be mechanisms for responding to serious violations, but they should not create the possibility of political arbitrariness.

–We should not open the doors too wide for political arbitrariness - to remove people because they do not vote in the „correct“ way.", the politician also said.

In political terms, Yordanova also commented on the expected candidacy of Andrey Gyurov for president. According to her, there is a serious expectation in society that he will participate in the presidential race, but the final decision is his.

"A successful presidential candidate must have an honest conversation with society and seek support from different social groups. We should not talk so much to the parties as to the society.", Yordanova also commented.

She ruled out the possibility of talking about a coalition with GERB, but she sees no problem with the candidate receiving support from a wide range of citizens with different political views.

"I would not talk in any way about a coalition with GERB. But the president must have support from a wide range of people with different opinions."

Regarding the allegations of dependencies surrounding the possible presidential candidacy, Yordanova stated that such signals should be verified, but political conclusions should not be drawn solely on the basis of unconfirmed allegations.

"We always insist that all facts be clarified. When there are facts, then, of course, we take measures. We react coolly to fabricated scandals generated just to make noise."