The level of the Danube River is rising in almost the entire Bulgarian section

An increase in the level of the Danube River in almost the entire Bulgarian section has been reported for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data of the Executive Agency “Research and Maintenance of the Danube River“.

The largest increase is at the Lom water gauge with 7 cm. At Vidin it is 4 cm. At Novo Selo and Oryahovo the increase is 3 cm each, at Nikopol by 2 cm, and at Ruse by 1 cm. Stagnation of the level was reported at Svishtov, and at Silistra a minimal decrease of 2 cm was reported.

According to information from the “River Supervision“ Directorate, in the last 24 hours there are no vessels that have been stuck in or outside the shipping lane. All restrictions on vessel navigation remain in effect for the entire stretch of the river.

The hydrological situation remains complicated.