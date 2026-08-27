Rumen Radev: Budget 2027 will be adopted on time. It will be realistic and will guarantee stability

The 2027 budget will be adopted on time. The new financial framework will be realistic and will guarantee stability. This was stated at the beginning of the government meeting by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, quoted by Nova TV. He called on the deputies “to tune in to hard work”, because the judicial reform and the optimization of the administration, watching the budget and other reforms stated in the program of “Progressive Bulgaria” are ahead.

“I believe that the presidential elections in October will confirm the sustainable course towards normalization that we are following with the entry into “Progressive Bulgaria” in the Council of Ministers”, said Radev.

”Bulgaria is returning to a normal political cycle after years of instability. There are no longer any untouchables and the action of the services and the Ministry of Interior in the mafia hangout in ”Dragalevtsi” shows that this is only the beginning of the process of establishing the law”, assured the Prime Minister.

He pointed out that the most important investment in Bulgaria's future is education. Despite the increased funding, however, the quality has not improved. “The latest PISA test clearly showed that we are in last place in the European Union in mathematics, in last place in reading and among the weakest in science. Tomorrow, when these children enter the labor market, we will be at the bottom in competitiveness, abilities, productivity and innovation. In fact, this means at the bottom in standard and quality of life”, he emphasized Radev.

The Prime Minister commented that upbringing is no less important than education. At the previous meeting of the Council of Ministers, the question of whether the "money follows the student" model could be replaced with another model, the center of which would be the quality of education and the development of personalities. "The Minister of Education answered confidently that we can do it. So the Ministry of Education and the entire Council of Ministers is already working," said Radev.

At today's meeting, the possibilities for providing additional financial assistance to those most severely affected by the floods this week will also be discussed.