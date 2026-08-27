Terziev: The idea of taxis being able to drive in bus lanes is good, but control is key

The idea of taxis being able to drive in bus lanes is good, but control is key so that the system is not abused. This was said by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev to journalists in connection with the bill submitted by “We Continue the Change“, according to which taxis will be allowed to drive in bus lanes.

According to him, such a practice works in a number of European cities and capitals.

“The devil is always in the details of how to ensure control so that the system is not abused and there is a good enough way to analyze what works and what does not work“, Terziev pointed out.

He noted that mayors should play an active role in enforcing the rules. According to him, it is fundamental that public transport works well, that there are no delays and that the routes are run regularly.

„Whatever ideas there are, they are in addition to this. We would not spare all the necessary work to ensure that this idea will be successfully implemented“, said the mayor.

Terziev pointed out that encouraging the use of public transport is among the main goals of transport policy. He noted investments in the metro, the development of public transport, the change in the transport scheme, as well as the development of cycle paths and pedestrian infrastructure as ways to provide alternatives to moving by private car.

„Taxis also help to avoid traffic jams“, he said.

Terziev also commented on the cycling infrastructure, indicating that there is much to be desired from the fulfillment of the promises for the development of cycling infrastructure in Sofia. According to him, by the end of 2027, the Sofia Municipality has the ambition to implement over 20 km of bicycle paths along the main linear objects and in the parks, as well as another 10 km, which are under construction.

„I really hope that we will finish 2027 with 30 km of new bicycle paths“, the mayor said.

He also commented on the discussion about the use of bicycles in the parks.

„This hysteria that has been created is not the result of any policy of the Sofia Municipality and we will not stop people from riding their bikes in the park, nor from having children's birthday parties“, Terziev said.

„The only thing we want is to create an environment that is more pleasant and safe for everyone“, he added he.

According to him, the Sofia Municipality is “a friend of cyclists“ and despite the slow start, the work on the development of the cycling infrastructure will show this.