20 military personnel are on the ground in Strumyani

Twenty servicemen are working on the ground in the flood-affected municipality of Strumyani, the Land Forces announced on their official Facebook page.

Servicemen from the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Brigade Command, under the leadership of Senior Lieutenant Valeri Yotov, are working on the ground together with representatives of the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, forestry employees, volunteers and residents of the village, the Land Forces indicate.

On the ground, they are clearing mud masses and sediments, removing fallen trees and vegetation, and freeing access to yards and streets flooded by the element.

In A state of emergency has been declared in the municipal center of Strumyani and in the village of Ilindentsi due to the complicated situation after the strong storm and heavy rain on August 24, which is in effect until 01:00 on August 31.