Migrants who escaped from Pastrogor were caught

End of the operation to search for fugitives from the refugee center near the Svilengrad village of Pastrogor. Late on Friday evening, all 12 fugitives were detained, Nova TV reported.

The police operation was carried out in the Svilengrad region. First, ten of them were found and detained, and the remaining two were found hours later in a ditch by the road to the village of Momkovo.

We recall that the incident occurred on the night before Friday. At around 02:00 in the morning, the group, consisting mainly of Moroccan citizens, managed to remove the bars on the windows and leave the premises in which they were accommodated.

The foreigners initially found themselves in the courtyard of the center. The police officers on duty responded immediately and managed to detain three of them on the spot. The remaining nine climbed onto a garage, reached the high fence of the center and climbed over it.

Police teams from Haskovo and Harmanli, as well as officers of the “Border Police“, joined the search operation.

The case is not the first of its kind in recent months. In July, another foreigner housed there escaped from the center. At that time, a stolen car belonging to the mayor of Pastrogor, Iliya Iliev, was also reported.

The center in Pastrogor currently accommodates between 100 and 150 people, mostly from Africa. Since the beginning of this year, it has been operating as a closed facility.