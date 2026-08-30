At the market: Bulgarians buy less, but better quality goods

At the end of August, the abundance of fruits and vegetables at the markets is great, and the difference in prices for the same product can reach 5 times. Customers prefer Bulgarian products, and according to traders, people buy less, but with better quality, reports bTV.

The market in Sliven has colors, color and goods in abundance. No one leaves empty-handed. There are goods and prices for every taste and every pocket.

„Own production from Krushare. There is everything, for all kinds of people, they buy and return. The price is perhaps one of the highest on the market, as is the quality. Without exaggerating, the customers prove it“, says Petya Zlateva, producer.

Among the customers there are those who have already decided what they will prepare.

“I will make a summer dish, with pepper, with eggplant. I will fry the onion with the oil, then the tomatoes, I will roast the pepper and eggplant. Finally, parsley, salt, a cup of sugar“, says Tsonka.

For every recipe this season you need pepper, but the price at the stalls is different - from 60 cents to 2.50 per kilogram. The difference is almost 5 times, so there is a queue in front of the cheapest product.

„I bought eggplant last year for one lev“, commented Penka.

Dinka Todorova from the village of Blatets has robbed the garden to earn something for her pension. She sells everything for one euro per kilogram.

„They are not the hottest, pleasant, nicest. These ones remained, they like them, fresh. They take them for pickles, they crack them and make them with sugar, oil and vinegar“, says Dinka.

The highest prices on the market are held by Bulgarian tomatoes, which reach 3.50 per kilogram. Cucumbers are from 1 euro to 2.

„We have seven greenhouses, we have two varieties - buffalo heart and pink magic. They buy, we are personally satisfied“, says Steliyan Mitev, a producer.

While peach producers protest against the low purchase prices of 50 cents per kilogram, the price on the market is many times higher. The Sliven peach reaches 3.50, depending on the type and size. Traders explain the surcharge with higher costs.

“I sell 5 kg for 2.50. There is nothing, neither for fertilizer, nor for water, nor for costs. Everyone buys 1-2 kg to eat, they don't make compotes anymore“, says Elena Zhelyazkova.

The plums, which producers sell from the gardens for 16 euro cents per kilogram, reach 80 cents on the market.