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GERB meets at national meeting

GERB meets at national meeting

They decide on the presidential vote

Aug 30, 2026 08:55 39

GERB meets at national meeting - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

In our country, the largest opposition party GERB will hold a national meeting in Sofia. The forum must make decisions on participation in the upcoming presidential vote.

It is expected to become clear whether GERB will come up with its own candidacy or support one of the candidates. The party's leader Boyko Borisov insists on a unified right-wing candidacy. For now, however, there is no prominent contender who can unite the opposition. At the forum, Borisov will speak about the challenges facing the country and the world in the complex geopolitical situation.


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