Head-on accident with three victims on the Kazanlak - Stara Zagora road! Traffic is completely blocked

Three people lost their lives in a serious road accident on the road between Kazanlak and Stara Zagora. The tragedy took place shortly before noon today.

According to initial information, it was a head-on collision on a completely straight section. As a result of the violent impact, two women and one man died on the spot, BNT reports.

Currently, traffic in the area of the accident is completely closed, and traffic is being redirected. The police are calling on drivers to drive carefully and use the introduced detour routes.

An inspection is being carried out at the scene. The investigating authorities will only establish the exact reasons that led to the fatal accident.