About 800 euros are needed for a first-grader, the state provides 153

This year, the state is also providing 153 euros and 39 cents in one-time aid for the beginning of the school year. It will be received by parents of students from first to fourth grade and those - in eighth grade. Applications are submitted by October 15, regardless of whether the student is studying in a private or public school.

So far, aid has been provided for over 83 thousand students from first to fourth grade and for over 13 thousand enrolled in eighth grade for the new school year, bTV reported.

Preparation of the first-graders is underway. Bozhidar is eagerly awaiting the first bell in exactly two weeks.

„Because I will study there and listen to the teacher“, says Bozhidar Angelov.

His mother Denitsa has already spent about 200 euros in bookstores. But more purchases are coming.

„I expect twice as much for clothing, for shoes, for clothes. They haven't told us about the school supplies yet, uniforms, and they will cost quite a bit, maybe around 700-800“, says Denitsa Angelova, mother of a first grader.

„What I want most is for my mother to buy me a big notebook so I can write in it. And can you write the letters? Of course I can. And do you know the alphabet? "Yes, I know," says Bozhidar.

The most attention is paid to the backpack.

“Children choose the ones that are the most beautiful, with the most beautiful pattern. With one of their favorite characters. The emphasis is on those with wheels, as they consider them more interesting, and they may also be more comfortable“, points out Rada Maneva, a sales consultant at a bookstore.

The so-called trolley backpacks range from 50 to over 100 euros.

“Ergonomic ones are 50 to 70 euros. There is already a standard backpack. It would fall below 50 euros. The average price of a school bag, equipped with the entire set of things, I would say, is around 15 euros to 30 euros, depending on the set inside,“ says Rada Maneva.

Drawing the line, Denitsa says that preparing a first-grader in today's world and with prices in euros is an effort that even relatives have to be involved in.