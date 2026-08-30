Fire in the area of the Rila Holy Monastery

A fire has broken out in the area of the Rila Holy Monastery, about 1 km from Kirilova Polyana. According to initial information, it is assumed that the fire was caused by lightning during the storm last night, Nova TV reported.

Employees of the Rila Monastery Nature Park, the Rila Holy Monastery and the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Protection of Settlements are on site. The terrain is difficult to access, which makes it difficult to control the fire.

According to information from the fire department, preparations are underway to use a drone with a specialized 80-liter water release system.

The South-West Fire Department-Blagoevgrad calls on all citizens and tourists to exercise increased caution and responsible behavior in forest areas. Despite the rainfall yesterday in some places, the risk of fires remains high.

The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m., the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Interior in Kyustendil told BTA. According to police information, lightning struck a dry tree in a rocky area in the Kirilova Polyana region. There is no danger of any forest resources being affected, the RD of the Ministry of Interior said.