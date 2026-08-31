Weather today, forecast for Monday, August 31: The week starts with sun, but rain is coming

It will be mostly clear and almost quiet at night, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced. The atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.

This was announced by the NIMH.

It will be sunny on Monday. Cumulus clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria in the afternoon and in places in the mountainous regions there will be short-term rain and thunder. There will be a light to moderate easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 31° and 36°, in Sofia - around 32°.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate wind will blow from the eastern quarter. Maximum temperatures will be 27°-28°. The sea water temperature is 25°-26°. The sea waves will be 2-3 points.

It will be sunny in the mountains, in the afternoon over the massifs in western Bulgaria with the development of cumulus clouds. In places in Pirin, Belasitsa and Ograzhden there will be short-term precipitation, in separate areas - accompanied by thunderstorms. There will be a weak northeasterly, in the higher parts - moderate northerly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 26°, at 2000 meters - about 17°.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny weather will prevail. Over Western and Central Bulgaria it will be unstable and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop. In places there there will be short-term, temporarily intense precipitation with thunderstorms. Hail is also expected. It will blow to a moderate northwesterly, in Eastern Bulgaria - northeasterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 31° and 36°, lower on the Black Sea coast.