Motorcyclist dies after hitting a tree near Zavet

A motorcyclist has died after hitting a tree near the town of Zavet, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications-Razgrad announced.

The accident was reported to 112.

The motorcyclist, 42 years old from the village of Kalugerene in Silistra, lost control of the BMW R1150RT motorcycle he was riding, went off the road to the right and hit a roadside tree.

The man died on the spot.

The body was transported for an autopsy in Ruse. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.