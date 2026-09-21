The plan for the completion of the Sofia Ring Road has been approved

After more than two decades of waiting, the completion of the Sofia Ring Road is progressing with another concrete step. The National Expert Council approved the detailed development plan (DDP) for the last unfinished section of the road.

„The approval of the DDP is not a gift for Sofia. It is the fulfillment of a commitment and an important step in the joint work on a project that the state and the municipality owe to the people“. This was said by the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev, after Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov described the approval of the plan as a „small gift“ for the people of Sofia on the occasion of Sofia Day.

A project of national importance and key for access to the Children's Hospital

The Sofia Ring Road is far from serving only the capital. It is part of the national road network and plays a key role in transit passenger and freight traffic and the connections of Sofia with the main road routes of the country.

The last unfinished section is also directly related to ensuring transport access to the future National Children's Hospital. The state and the Sofia Municipality have specific commitments to build the necessary transport and technical infrastructure.

„Children and families from all over Bulgaria will travel to the National Children's Hospital. Therefore, the completion of the Ring Road is important for Sofia and is a commitment of national importance“, emphasized Terziev.

The Sofia Municipality consistently fulfills its part.

The progress on the Ring Road and the infrastructure around the National Children's Hospital is the result of consistent work by the institutions, with the Sofia Municipality advancing all activities within its powers in parallel.

The Municipality developed the conceptual designs for the Ring Road, on the basis of which the development plans were developed.

At the initiative of the Sofia Municipality, in 2025 an agreement was reached between the Municipality, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency and the Health Investment Company with specific responsibilities and deadlines for the infrastructure around the National Children's Hospital and the related section of the Ring Road. The agreement was signed on October 29, 2025.

The Sofia Municipality is currently working on three development plans for the infrastructure around the Children's Hospital - for the street next to it, a large parking lot with an underground connection, and the electrical substation.

The procedures for the expropriation of 21 properties necessary for transport access to the hospital have also begun. For 14 of them, the procedures have already been completed and the compensation has been paid. In parallel, the connecting infrastructure and its connections with the Sofia Ring Road are being prepared.

At the end of 2025, the Sofia Municipality transferred the necessary municipal properties for the implementation of the Ring Road to the state.

„This is how major projects move forward - with initiative, consistent work, and clear responsibility of each institution. We are doing our part“, said Vasil Terziev.

The approval of the PUP completes an important stage of spatial planning. Next comes the technical design, expropriation procedures, securing financing and construction.

The Sofia Municipality will continue to work on its commitments and will monitor the implementation of the project deadlines.