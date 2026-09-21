NSO with security measures for September 22

On September 22 (Tuesday) in Veliko Tarnovo, the National Security Service (NSO) is introducing security measures on the occasion of the 118th anniversary of the declaration of Bulgaria's Independence. The culmination of the celebrations is the ceremonial inspection starting at 7:30 p.m. on the "Tsar Asen I" square.

Access to the security zone for citizens will be provided after 6:00 p.m. through three checkpoints: on "Nikola Picolo" Str., on "Ivan Vazov" Str. and on "St. Kliment Ohridski" Str.

NSO employees will carry out inspections for objects, generally dangerous means and substances. Citizens will be checked with metal detectors for the presence of firearms and cold weapons, sharp objects, explosives and flammable substances, sources of ionizing radiation, fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices. Citizens carrying bulky luggage will not be allowed to the event. Access to persons in a visibly inadequate condition will also be restricted.

A ban on the use of unmanned aerial systems (drones) is introduced from 08:00 to 13:00 in the area centered on the “Mother Bulgaria“ monument and a radius of 4,000 m and from 17:00 to 22:00 in the area centered on the “Tsar Asen I“ square and a radius of 4,000 m.

In both zones, flights of all types of unmanned aerial vehicles, all types of gliders, unmanned unguided balloons, airships, balloons, parachute jumps and all types of manned aircraft are prohibited, with the exception of aircraft taking off and landing from and at Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport and flights for the needs of HEMS.