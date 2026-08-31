MPs from almost all parties are going to Kochani because of the case against Iva Mihailova

MPs from almost all political forces in the National Assembly are going to North Macedonia, FOCUS recalls. The occasion is the session on the case against 23-year-old Macedonian Bulgarian Iva Mihailova, accused of a car accident in Kochani.

Representatives will be sent from the parliamentary groups of "Progressive Bulgaria", GERB-SDF, "Democratic Bulgaria", and according to unofficial information, also from "Vazrazhdane".

GERB sent MPs Georg Georgiev and Krasimir Terziev, from the parliamentary group "Progressive Bulgaria" are Ivan Golomeev, Boyko Mladenov and Borislav Georgiev and the MP from the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" Elisaveta Belobradova.

The hearing is scheduled for August 31 at 9:00 a.m. local time at the Basic Court in Kochani. On August 20, the Appellate Court in Shtip upheld the decision of the Basic Court in Kochani, which denied Iva Mihaylova the opportunity to undergo the necessary treatment outside the RSM.

The MPs will closely follow the course of the court hearing and will inform the Bulgarian public about the developments in the case.

FOCUS recalls that the young woman was injured after a head-on collision with another car that entered her lane. Although she was not initially charged, pre-trial proceedings began and she was banned from leaving the city of Kocani in North Macedonia, and her condition is such that it could lead to disability.