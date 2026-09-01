Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, September 1: Rain in Western Bulgaria, but sun on the Black Sea Coast

Today will be sunny weather. Cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop over Northwestern Bulgaria and in places there will be short-term rain with thunderstorms, hail is also expected. This was announced by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The atmospheric pressure is and will remain close to the average for September.

A moderate northwesterly wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria - a northeasterly wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 31° and 36°, in Sofia - around 32°.

Along the Black Sea Coast it will be sunny. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 27°-28°. The sea water temperature is 24°-26°. The sea wave will be 3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop over the massifs of the western half of the country. In places, there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms. A moderate north-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 25°, at 2000 meters - about 17°.

The highest temperatures in September in our country will be between 31 and 36 degrees, and the lowest - between 5 and 10 degrees. The temperatures will be higher along the Black Sea coast, and lower on the highlands of Western Bulgaria, on separate days in the second half of the month. This was reported to BTA by Mariana Popova, a forecaster at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), presenting the weather forecast for September.