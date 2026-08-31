Witnesses with shocking details about the detained foreigner after the murder in Buxton

A Ukrainian citizen of about 25 years old was detained for the murder of a young woman in an apartment in the capital's "Buxton" district. This was confirmed to NOVA by the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs. According to unofficial information from sources in the investigation, the victim is an 18-year-old Japanese woman. She was beheaded.

At around 7 a.m., the victim's friend started screaming in front of the apartment building, and according to neighbors, he was in an inadequate state. He broke the windows of two cars parked on the street. A paving stone is visible in the passenger compartment of one of them.

The people from the apartment building reported the incident to the police. Ministry of Internal Affairs officers arrived at the scene and went up to his apartment with the man to calm him down. The body of the deceased woman was found there.

The circumstances surrounding her death are currently being clarified. The main version is that it was due to domestic motives.

According to the young couple's neighbors, they were calm and gentle, but they were often seen intoxicated. According to them, it is likely that the man also abused drugs.

A neighbor of the foreign couple says that the two were in a relationship and made an impression with their appearance. “Both have tattoos on their faces, with pink hair. They have a very liberal appearance. According to my theory, he was clearly under the influence of drugs and she didn't want to let him go, because he had been walking around for a long time. What was done was unconscious, for sure”, she commented.

“Yesterday I saw this young man in question. He was walking after me and talking. Apparently he wasn't holding a phone or a receiver, he was saying something strange," says a neighbor of the Ukrainian. So far, the two have not caused any problems, there have been no scandals between them, the neighbors say. They don't know how they made ends meet.

According to NOVA, Ukrainian flags with swastikas were found in the apartment where the victim's body was found. The suspect was detained for 24 hours, and the investigation into the case continues.